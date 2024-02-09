Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Waipareira’s controversial campaign loan repaid, executive salaries skyrocket

Matt Nippert
By
6 mins to read
Waipareira Trust chief executive and Te Pati Maori president John Tamihere has repaid $385,307 in loans advanced by the trust to fund political campaigns by him and the party.

Waipareira Trust chief executive and Te Pati Maori president John Tamihere has repaid $385,307 in loans advanced by the trust to fund political campaigns by him and the party.

Waipareira chief executive John Tamihere has repaid a contentious loan used to fund his political campaigns, but regulatory investigations triggered four years ago by the electoral donations later converted to the loans remain ongoing.

Financial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business