Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Zealand’s highest paid charity executives revealed

Matt Nippert
By
11 mins to read
University staff dominate the ranks of the top charity executive pay packets, but they don't make number one.

University staff dominate the ranks of the top charity executive pay packets, but they don't make number one.

Business investigations reporter Matt Nippert crunches the numbers - and compares vice-chancellors, general secretaries and chief executives - to deliver New Zealand’s first charity executive pay survey.

They may not be for-profit, but the top

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business