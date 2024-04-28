There’s an art to how much you can spend of passive income. Photo / Martin Sykes

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s whether truly passive income is possible. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Passive income is something that sounds truly delightful, but also in the too-good-to-be-true category.

Invest some money, then keep earning, even when you’re sleeping? Sounds like a scam.

It is possible, but it’s also something that needs a strategy.

There’s an art to how much you can spend of this passive income, and also what types of investments you should be targeting.

Not to mention tax, and how that all works.

Well we’ve got a repeat guest coming in to explain all of this - a person highly requested by you, with listeners flooding me with requests for more the last time he came on Cooking the Books.

Your wish is my command.

For the latest interview, I talked to Dean Anderson, founder and chief executive of Kernel Wealth.

