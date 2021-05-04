Vulnerabilities in Apple devices being actively exploited: report

Apple has released IOS updates for vulnerable products, including iPads and iPhone. Photo / Getty Images

Vulnerabilities in Apple iPhones, iPads and Macs are reportedly being actively exploited by hackers, the government's Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert NZ) warns.

In an alert released this afternoon, the Crown agency says: "Apple has released updated versions to fix vulnerabilities in macOS, iOS, ipadOS, and watchOS.

"The updates fix significant weaknesses in the system that could allow an attacker to gain access to the device. There have been reports that these vulnerabilities are being actively exploited.

"Cert NZ recommends anyone using these operating systems to immediately update their devices."

On its website, Apple says it is "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited".

Apple has posted software update instructions for all of the affected devices here.

Cert NZ says if your device is too old to receive software updates, it should be replaced.

Apple lists devices compatible with its latest security fix - here.

Today's alert follows similar warnings issued for Apple devices in January and April.