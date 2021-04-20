Apple launches AirTags, for finding lost stuff - and Privacy Commissioner raises, then solves, a snooping concern

Apple's $55 AirTag will come with an optional leather keyring (pictured, price TBA). Photo / AP

Apple has used its first big event of 2021 to preview a Tile-like tracker, the AirTag, a purple version of its iPhone 12, thinner iMacs sporting its M1 chip, a new iPad Pro - also gaining the M1 - and more.

The AirTag is designed to be attached to a key, wallet or any other item you might lose - from an e-bike to a wandering pre-schooler. Each AirTag uses Bluetooth wireless to pings its location. Apple says signals are encrypted for privacy.

If an item does get lost, then you can attempt to locate its AirTag using the same "Find My" applications that Apple users can currently engage to locate a lost iPhone, AirPod or iPad on a map.

Apple's new AirTag allows users to securely locate and keep track of their valuables using the Find My app - which Apple also recently opened up to third-party gadgets, too. Photo / AP

While Bluetooth's range is restricted to around 30m, an AirTag can constantly ping its location to the cloud. And, like Tile, a search can be crowdsourced. Apple says there are now more than one million devices on its "Find My" network, with anonymity protections.

Earlier this month, Apple said it was opening its Find My network to third-party gadgets too, with Belkin (for its Soundform Freem True Wireless Earbuds), e-bike maker VanMoof and Tile rival Chipolo.

AirTag will be available on April 30 for $55 for a one-pack (a touch below Tile's retail price), or $189 for a four-pack ((all pricing in NZ dollars). Engraving is free.

Apple says the battery will last about a year (roughly the same as the Tile). An AirTag uses a standard CR2032 button battery that cost around $3.

Preorders begin this Friday at 12am for New Zealanders. Apple has also created leather loop and key ring accessories that the AirTag can slot into, and the company is also working with accessory makers to create luggage tag enclosures for the AirTag itself.

AirTags require an iPhone 11 or 12, and are dust and water-resistant - billed to be able to survive a 1-meter dunking for 30 minutes.

Although a big fan of a recently announced Apple clampdown on ads that track users without their informed consent, NZ Privacy Commissioner John Edwards took to Twitter to express his qualms about AirTags - and similar products.

"Consumer me : Apple Airtags looks pretty cool and handy tbh.

"Privacy Advocate me : How long before they start popping up in estranged partners' cars and handbags? Slipped into jacket pockets at the bar?"

But the public watchdog also found the answer to his own question, through an Apple advisory that an AirTag is designed to avoid unwanted tracking. Your iPhone will alert you if an unknown AirTag has made it into your luggage, or is otherwise in your immediate proximity. While down the track there could be many AirTags close by, an alert will only be triggered if an AirTag has been separated from its owner.

Purple rein: The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12's new colour. Photo / AP

Purple patch

In a big day for Prince fans, Apple also announced the iPhone 12 and 12 mini will now be available in purple. All other specs, from 5G to wireless charging remain the same. So does the pricing, which starts from $1349.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are the aluminium and glass, two-camera models in the 12 series. The purple option does not extend to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, the three-camera models that are made from surgical-grade stainless steel.

Apple says its new iMac has been redesigned from the ground up. Photo / AP

Thinner, quieter iMac gets M1 chip

Apple also unveiled a redesigned iMac today.

The new model has a 24-inch, 4.5K display with narrower borders around the top and sides and is just 11.5mm deep - but despite the slim-down, Apple says it's cooler and 50 per cent quieter than its predecessor.

Its camera gets a Zoom era-friendly upgrade to full high definition (1080p) with a larger sensor. There's also a better microphone; a screen that automatically adjusts its colour temperature for different lighting conditions, a keyboard with Touch ID for quick log-on, and a raft of new colours options.

But the biggest change is under the bonnet, with the new iMac now powered by Apple's own silicon; the M1 chip. First released with the most recent MacMini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, the M1 has earned strong reviews for speed, extended battery life and tight security.

Pricing starts from $2149.

