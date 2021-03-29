Apple security alert: upgrade your iPhone, iPad or Watch software now

Apple says it is aware of a report that a vulnerability may have been actively exploited.

Apple says it is aware of a report that a vulnerability may have been actively exploited.

Apple is advising iPhone, iPad and Watch customers to upgrade the software that runs their devices as soon as possible.

New updates patch a "cross site scripting" vulnerability that could let hackers insert malicious code onto affected devices, granting them access to users' private data.

Apple says on its security update page that it is " aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

For newer iPhone and iPad users, iOS 14.4.2 is now live and available for download. For older devices like the iPhone 6, iPhone 5s and several discontinued models of iPad, iOS 12.5.2 closes this vulnerability. Apple Watch users will need WatchOS 7.3.3.

Choose the Software Update under your device's Settings menu to update its software.

The update immediately preceding this one was also an urgent fix for a security vulnerability.

iOS 14.4 was a feature update, not just a security update or bug fix one, but the features added were relatively modest.

They included the ability for the camera to read smaller QR codes than before, an option to manually classify Bluetooth devices to ensure desired behavior, and notifications to let users know if the camera is "unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera."