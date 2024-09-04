Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Volvo ditches pledge to sell only electric cars by 2030

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Volvo’s chief executive blamed changing market conditions and consumer worries over the lack of charging infrastructure for its revised target. Photo / NZME

Volvo’s chief executive blamed changing market conditions and consumer worries over the lack of charging infrastructure for its revised target. Photo / NZME

Volvo Cars has abandoned its ambitious target to sell only electric cars by 2030 amid a global slowdown in growth for battery-powered vehicles.

The Geely-owned Swedish group had been the first among traditional

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business