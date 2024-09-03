Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

EV market wakes up, a little – as some new electric vehicle prices slashed in half

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
A flurry of good deals has suddenly made it a very good time to buy an electric vehicle, the lobby group Drive Electric says. Photo / 123rf

A flurry of good deals has suddenly made it a very good time to buy an electric vehicle, the lobby group Drive Electric says. Photo / 123rf

New vehicle sales, including EVs, ticked up a little in August, providing a sliver of hope after what’s been a horror year for the industry.

And it could perk

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business