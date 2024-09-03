“There are great deals on the Fiat 500E, VW ID range, BYD, Polestar and many other brands,” Walker said.

An Auckland man weighing his options for a brand new EV told the Herald he had wanted the electric version of the Mini but thought it was out of reach – until he was offered a $76,000 configuration for $43,000.

Tesla, which has been in a global price war with Chinese giant BYD, has slashed its New Zealand financing rate from 8.90% to 1.99% on select Model Y inventory.

Peugeot is offering its E-208 ($49,990) with financing from $135 per week.

And while the days of an $8000 rebate from the Government are gone, there are various efforts to replace it.

Those include a $5000 cashback deal on an already discounted 2023 Polestar 2, taking its price to $54,990. During the EV boom last year, the same model would have cost you $79,990.

“Much of this pricing activity is being driven by the unfavourable economic and policy environment and the desire to reduce stock,” Walker said.

Earlier, Motor Industry Association head Aimee Wiley said the shifts in policy between Governments had made ordering tricky for dealers, given manufacturing and logistics timeframes meant they had to decide how many vehicles to order six months or more in advance.

Smaller share of a slower market

“In August, 11.8% of NZ’s new passenger cars sales were EVs (BEVs, or battery electric vehicles - and PHEV, plug-in hybrids). This was similar to last month. After a tough year, it’s pleasing to see EV sales hold above the 10% market share figure,” Walker said.

“For context, 9.3% of new passenger cars have been EVs for 2024 so far, which is down from 27.2% for all of 2023.

“At the end of 2023, we had about 104,000 EVs on our roads. That figure is now just over 110,000 EVs.”

Total new vehicle registrations for August were 13,277, according to data published by the Ministry of Transport data – well shy of August 2023’s 13,622 but ahead of last month’s 12,404.

New EV registrations were 638 for August, ahead of the 617 recorded for July, if still well down on August 2023′s 1404 (which was itself something of a hangover, by 2023 standards, after a tweak to the Clean Car Discount saw EV sales top 3000 in June last year).

In research released earlier this month, Fitch-owned BMI forecast New Zealand’s EV market would remain slow for the rest of the year, to finish with two-thirds (or 10,737) fewer electric vehicles sold than 2023.

Fitch-owned BMI sees an expanded charger network, Chinese competition and a narrowed price gap with petrol cars driving a big comeback in EV sales from next year.

But the firm also predicted a steady pick-up from next year onwards, driven by keenly priced new models from BYD and other Chinese brands, the introduction of electric utes and passenger EVs reaching price parity with petrol car and diesel cars.

Today, an EV costs around $20,000 more than an equivalent ICE model, and the end of range anxiety looms as charging networks expand and charging gets faster.

During a recent trip to Auckland, San Francisco-based venture capitalist Pat Knealey said Kiwis didn’t know how lucky they were to able to pick up a cheap BYD electric car.

In the US, the Biden administration, building on the Trump White House’s lead, increased the tariff on Chinese-made EVs to 100% earlier this year, while in July the EU introduced tariffs of between 17.4% and 37.6% (varying by model) on EVs imported from China.

Top selling EVs, August 2024

1. Tesla Model Y: 116 new registrations

2. Nissan Leaf: 59

3. MG 4: 39

4. BYD Atto 3: 36

5. BYD Dolphin: 28

6. Kia EV9: 28

7. Volkswagen ID.5: 24

8. Volkswagon ID.4: 24

9. Skoda Enyaq: 21

10. Ford Mustang Mach-E: 17

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.