Vodafone New Zealand mobile data issues solved after widespread outage

Vodafone mobile data for postpay account users is down across the country. Photo / 123rf

All issues have been resolved across Vodafone's mobile data network after a widespread outage earlier this evening.

Customers across the country reported losing internet access earlier tonight.

A Vodafone spokesperson said there was a widespread outage "related to mobile data" and it was currently being investigated.

It appeared to be affecting people on accounts, rather than pre-pay, and the outages "seem to be intermittent".

"Our tech teams are urgently investigating and repairing a nationwide issue impacting some mobile data services," Vodafone said in a statement.

"Some customers are experiencing an intermittent loss of 4G internet connectivity, which we believe is impacting PostPay (on account) customers only.

At 8.21pm, the company said in an update on Twitter that the issues had been sorted.