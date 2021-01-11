Jake Angeli, horned man who stormed Capitol, refuses to eat as guards won't feed him 'organic food'

Jake Angeli has attended his first court hearing. Photo / Getty Images

Jacob Chansley, also known Jake Angeli, the man who stormed into Capitol in Washington wearing a fur hat and horns, has reportedly not eaten since Friday, as the guards at the detention centre where he is currently being held won't serve him "organic food".

The Arizona man has made his first court appearance, via phone, for charges related to his role in the Capitol riots.

He is accused of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

His mum told local news Angeli has not eaten since Friday as he demands "organic food".

Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, Arizona man makes first court appearance in for charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol. His mom says he hasn’t eaten since Friday because the detention facility won’t feed him all organic food. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/doTLFal4At — Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) January 11, 2021

Angeli is a 33-year-old QAnon conspiracy theorist who lives with his mum and often attends Pro-Trump rallies.

In an interview last week, he said he is not worried about the federal misdemeanour charges.

"I'm not really all that worried about it because, in all honesty ... I didn't break any laws. I walked through open doors," he said.

According to ABC15, the public defender who was in court representing the man on Monday said he is on an "extremely restrictive diet, perhaps for religious reasons". He claims he has not eaten since being taken into custody on Friday.

The judge said the statement was "deeply concerned" and asked the defender to work with he guards on his dietary issues.

Angeli's mother, who was also in the courtroom for her son's hearing, referred to her son as a "patriot" in an interview.

She also said he is a Navy veteran.

News of the self-professed QAnon Shaman's dietary restrictions have been shared widely across social media, where people ridiculed the man's suggestion that he should be served "organic food" while in detention for his role in the attempted coup.

Angeli made headlines last week after storming the US Capitol, mostly his choice of headwear.

Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay had to post a video clarifying that it was not him who had been photographed inside the building.