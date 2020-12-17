Christopher Walken reveals he has never owned a mobile phone or computer

Christopher Walken. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Walken has stunned fans with the revelation that he does not own a cellphone.

The 77-year-old actor was interviewed by Stephen Colbert via video chat, a modern technology he admitted he is not used to.

"Yeah, somebody had to come and set this up because I don't have a cellphone or a computer," he said.

The actor went on to explain that he has nothing against modern technology.

"No, no I just got to it too late," he said. "I think I'm right at a certain age where it just passed me by. I never got involved in it because it would be strange to have any 10-year-old be much better at it than I am."

"The other thing is that cellphones and that sort of thing is … It's a little bit like a watch. If you need one, someone else has got it. People are nice about letting me borrow things," he said.

The Oscar-winning actor also revealed that he has had to carry cellphones on occasion, prompted by other people.

"Sometimes on a movie, they'll give me a cellphone but it's more so that they can find me," he said.

The talk show host likened it to a tracking collar, to which the actor agreed.

"And if I want to use it, somebody has to dial it for me. It's that kinda thing," he added.

Walken was interviewed as part of the promotion for his new film Wild Mountain Thyme, which tells the story of two star-crossed lovers in Ireland whose love is caught between their family's land dispute.