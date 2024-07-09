Many Kiwis still think cash is king when overseas on holiday. Photo / 123RF

Many Kiwis still think cash is king when overseas on holiday. Photo / 123RF

A Mastercard survey has found New Zealanders are exposing themselves to being ripped off on overseas holidays because of where they hide cash while relaxing.

The survey of more than 700 travellers also found Kiwis come home with $169 million in loose change every year and 71 per cent of them don’t exchange it when they’re back here.

Stats NZ figures out today will show the strong post-pandemic recovery in overseas travel continuing and Mastercard says there are more secure and strategic ways of taking spending money on holiday.

Mallika Sathi, vice president, cyber and intelligence for Australasia told the Business Herald that although Kiwis were tech savvy when it came to managing money at home, since borders re-opened two years ago there had been a swing back to taking cash abroad.

“There’s possibly an outdated perception that the way we pay abroad is different from the way we pay at home. As digital payments have evolved and travel has become more accessible, many banks have made using your daily debit or credit card abroad as easy as it is to use at home – while still giving users all the same protections against fraud, scams and loss,” she said.