A Ukrainian police investigator works at the site of a Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Photo / AP

A Ukrainian police investigator works at the site of a Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Ukraine’s ambassador to New Zealand says exciting prospects exist for Kiwis and Aussies helping rebuild Ukraine - but first, his country has a war to win.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko today also addressed reports of a Russian missile landing in Poland and killing two people.

“We believe that it could have been a stray missile. It’s not yet fully confirmed. It hit a farm 10km away from the Ukrainian border.”

Myroshnychenko told the Herald he expected more details about the incident to be confirmed later today, New Zealand time.

The Polish government said it summoned the Russian ambassador and demanded immediate detailed explanations.

The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Myroshnychenko is the non-resident ambassador, based in Canberra. He visited New Zealand in August.

In the war, Ukraine has made major gains in recent weeks, including retaking the port city of Kherson on the Dnipro river.

Myroshnychenko said Ukraine was determined to win the war and start rebuilding - and he hoped New Zealanders could be involved in Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, ambassador to New Zealand and Australia, with his wife and son meeting Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro in August. Photo / Supplied

He said Kiwis could be in an Anzac undertaking, working together with Australians on the rebuild.

That process would not just be about aid, because opportunity would abound for Kiwi professionals and businesses, he said.

“You’re a big farming nation and we could definitely benefit from your dairy technology,” Myroshnychenko said.

Opportunities existed for New Zealand viticulture in the rebuild too, he said.

He said sauvignon blanc was already popular in Ukraine and there was room for growth in the market of 44 million people.

“I’m sure we’ll be able to consume more of your beautiful wine.”

Ukraine’s proximity to the EU also offered New Zealand businesses benefits, he said.

Myroshnychenko said there was also potential for co-operation in beef and sheep farming.

“There’ll be lucrative opportunities, not just support.”

That aside, Myroshnychenko said his country still had a war to fight.

NZ aid

The ambassador said he was grateful for assistance the New Zealand Government announced earlier this week.

A contingent of 66 New Zealand Defence Force members will travel to Britain to help train Ukrainian soldiers.

The personnel will arrive later this month and stay until July 31 next year.

“I appreciate the support from the Government,” Myroshnychenko said today.

The deployment should be good for the NZDF personnel too, he said.

Residents receive food donations in Novokyivka, southern Ukraine. Photo / AP

“It’s very good human-to-human contact. This is a big story that they will be sharing when they go back to New Zealand.”

New Zealand did not have a big arsenal of its own but could potentially provide other lethal aid assistance, he said.

“If New Zealand can buy some weapons for us elsewhere, that would be great as well.”

He added: “Nato needs to step up its support for Ukraine and provide long-range missiles.”

He said missiles with a 300km range were needed, as were tanks.

“Russians are killing us.”

Missile barrage

Myroshnychenko said Russia last night launched a major missile barrage on Ukraine.

“We’re estimating 85 of those were sent. Many of them were intercepted. Many of them still reached the target.”

He said electricity infrastructure and waste management services were attacked.

“This is a deliberate attack on the Ukrainian civilians, which is a war crime. All they can do is to make the life of the civilians unbearable.”

A Kherson resident kisses a Ukrainian soldier. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. Photo / AP

Myroshnychenko said the attacks were aimed at demoralising civilians and depleting morale.

The ambassador said Ukraine was ready to negotiate - and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had outlined at the G20 meeting what the conditions for negotiations were.

Zelenskyy said there would be more fighting until Ukraine reclaimed all its occupied territory, Reuters reported.

Zelenskyy called for Russia to withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and reaffirm Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

And he told the G20 all Ukrainian prisoners must be released.

Feeding the world

Russia’s invasion in February and subsequent blockade of many Ukrainian export ships has dramatically affected food supply and prices in parts of the world.

Poor countries have sometimes paid a heavy price as the blockade choked exports from Ukraine’s highly productive grain belts.

Overnight, the Financial Times said Russia and Ukraine were close to agreeing to extend a deal securing Kyiv’s grain exports via its Black Sea ports despite the war.

The FT said any such deal was crucial to alleviating a global food crisis the conflict had caused.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Kherson on Monday. Photo / AP

Myroshnychenko said the Ukraine government in Kyiv was doing what it could to help get grain to poorer countries, but needed help.

“We’d encourage developed countries like Australia and New Zealand to buy grain for the impoverished countries.”

Myroshnychenko hoped to visit New Zealand again soon but said details were still to be confirmed.