Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Ukraine ambassador to Kiwis: 'We don't want to be part of Russia'

4 minutes to read
A Ukrainian serviceman on the frontline in Mykolaiv region of Ukraine. Photo / AP

A Ukrainian serviceman on the frontline in Mykolaiv region of Ukraine. Photo / AP

John Weekes
By
John Weekes

Reporter, NZ Herald

New Zealand will face further pain from Russia's invasion if Vladimir Putin's onslaught is not repelled, the Ukrainian ambassador says.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko spoke to the Herald shortly after visiting Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and meeting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.