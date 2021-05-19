Two in two weeks: Mount Maunganui beachfront sales over $5.6m

449A Oceanbeach Road was sold for $5.6million under the hammer. Photo/ Supplied

A stunning near new house on the beach at Mount Maunganui sold today for $5.6 million.

It was one of six properties in the Mount, Pāpāmoa and nearby countryside that sold under the hammer for a total value of $12m, and the second to sell for more than $5 million in a fortnight.

The luxurious four-bedroom beachfront home at 449A Oceanbeach Rd, Mount Maunganui, sold to expats for a whopping $1.9m above the rating valuation.

The Bayleys agent, Kay Ganley, who marketed the near-new three-level home a stone's throw from the ocean, said two bidders were fighting for the home in a "fast and furious" auction.

The opening bid for the four-bedroom home was $4.8 million, with the property going on the market at $5.55m and selling under the hammer for $5.6m.

The architecturally designed beachfront home was complete in 2020 with vendors planning to live in it but their plans changed as they are now moving to the country instead.

The new house was ocean front. Photo / Supplied

The rating valuation for the property was $3.37m as of July 2018.

The land last sold in 2009 for $1.23m. The house includes three generous connected levels each with independent self-catering and ground floor guest accommodation.

An expat family searching for a place to call home for about two months ended up securing the place, Ganley said.

"It's unusual because it's really rare to get a brand-new house on Oceanbeach Rd."

She said there's no shortage of buyers prepared to pay a premium price for a near-new waterfront home in Mt Maunganui.

"People liked the 180-degree view and you can see the Mount and the beach. The views are just phenomenal, plus it's a high-spec home," Ganley said.

Ganley said a house a few doors down at 441 Oceanbeach Rd sold last week for $5.6m, more than $1.3m above its rateable value, to a family from out of town.

The five-bedroom 420sqm home, on the market for the first time since it was built in 1984, was valued at $4.25m. It had extensive renovations completed in 2016.

The Bayleys agent Peter Clarke, who marketed 441 Oceanbeach, also had a 340sq m penthouse apartment at 6/11 The Mall, Mount Maunganui for sale today. It had multiple bidders and was passed in at $4.1m. He is now presenting offers post-auction.

"We had more than 70 people through the property, the interest is even higher than we'd expected. There's a lot of appetite for property like that, and plenty of buyers with budgets of $4 million-plus."

Clarke says that most of the buyers for the top-end apartments are not Auckland holiday home shoppers, but locals "moving sideways" from Marine Parade or Oceanbeach Rd for a change of scenery. The luxury apartment above Pilot Bay boasted 360-degree views, three bedrooms and two car parks.

"We need more stock. Buyers are flexible, they're having to work with what we have got."

Bayleys auctioneer for Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki, Stephen Shale says that with 18 bidders competing for eight properties at today's auction, he wasn't surprised that the top property went for over $5m.

"The high end is very strong. We've had clearance rates this year of over 90 per cent. Three weeks ago there were fewer buyers but that's come back, there's still plenty of opportunity."