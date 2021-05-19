Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa mourns passing of chief executive Andrew Crocker

19 May, 2021 06:42 AM 3 minutes to read

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa CEO Andrew Crocker died on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa's chief executive Andrew Crocker has died suddenly.

Crocker is being remembered by the hapū as a friend, a valued and respected colleague and an essential part of the Whai Rawa whānau.

Board chairman Michael Stiassny said Crocker had worked tirelessly to enhance the Ngāti Whatua Ōrākei financial portfolio and forge a positive future for the entire hapū.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my friend and colleague Andrew Crocker.

"Our hearts go out to Andrew's whānau and friends and we would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Crocker joined the commercial investment arm of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Group, a subsidiary of the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, in 2014.

All iwi development work came under Crocker, who moved into the chief executive role in 2017.

He is part of the property management Crocker family.

Crockers Property Management is now headed by Helen O'Sullivan, with around 4000 residential properties under management.

In December last year, the Herald reported that 20 (of 22) seven-yearly leasehold land agreements had been settled for Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa owned land, Te Tōangaroa (Quay Park), near Auckland's waterfront.

"We want to be very clear about our role as owners of the land in Te Tōangaroa (Quay Park)," Crocker said at the time.

"Our arrangement is with the lessee for the land only. Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa does not own the apartment buildings at Scene One, Two and Three, nor does it have a direct relationship with the individual apartment owners."

The 22 properties included the Countdown supermarket on Quay St, Spark Arena, hotel and apartment buildings, offices and medical centres, Parnell Terraces, buildings on Cotesmore Way, Dovedale Place and Sudbury Terrace.

Shops, the high-rise The Mirage apartments at 86-88 The Strand off Quay St and commercial tenants GE and the BNZ are also on the iwi whenua.

In 1996, the iwi bought around 20ha of land for $44m. Accounts declared investment properties to be worth $1.09b in its 2019 financial year, up from $1.06b previously.

Total assets grew by 5.5 per cent or $65m in a year. External debt was only $225m as reported in December, up from $200m in 2008, showing a fiscally conservative balance sheet.

Crocker will lie at Ōrākei Marae on May 21 from 11am.

"Whānau and friends are welcome to pay their respects and to grieve with us the passing of a good, kind and gentle man who was passionate in his work to support Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei."

A death notice advised a service would be held at Meadowbank's All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium on May 22 at 2pm.

"On May 15th 2021 we lost our beloved Andrew. Devoted husband, true love and best friend of Sharyn. Adored father and best mate of Hayden and Matthew. Treasured son of John and Christine," the notice said.

"Great friend to all who knew him."