Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Leasehold land negotiations settle on 20 out of 22 Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei properties

4 minutes to read
Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Multi-million dollar ground rents beneath 20 out of 22 properties near Auckland's waterfront apartment block are settled but agreement is yet to be reached on two big apartment blocks.

Andrew Crocker, chief executive of Ngāti

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.