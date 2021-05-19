Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Budget 2021: Three ways to measure ambition

3 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson: Never was there a better time to be bold. But will he be? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson: Never was there a better time to be bold. But will he be? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

From increasing the funds for prison literacy to building the rail spur to Marsden Point, there are so many programmes and projects desperate for help. But the Government says three big areas stand above

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.