Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Ōmanawa double murder accused and his partner found guilty by Tauranga jury

7 minutes to read
Sarah-Lee Tarei and her partner Samuel Fane are on trial in the Tauranga High Court. Photo / File

Sarah-Lee Tarei and her partner Samuel Fane are on trial in the Tauranga High Court. Photo / File

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

A jury has found Ōmanawa double murder accused Samuel Fane guilty of killing Paul Lasslett and Nicholas Littlewood.

The jury also found his partner Sarah Lee Tare, 25, guilty of being an accessory after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.