Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Ōmanawa double murder trial: Accused said he went along to 'keep his brother safe', witnesses claim

4 minutes to read
Sarah Tarei and her partner Samuel Fane are on trial in the High Court at Tauranga. Photo / File

Sarah Tarei and her partner Samuel Fane are on trial in the High Court at Tauranga. Photo / File

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

A man accused of a double murder told two people he went to the property where the shootings happened with his brother to keep him "safe", a court has heard.

Samuel Deane Fane, 26, has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.