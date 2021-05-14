Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Ōmanawa double murder trial: Jury hears brothers' recorded prison phone call

4 minutes to read
Sarah Lee Tarei, 25, and her partner Samuel Deane Fane, 26, are on trial in the High Court at Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Sarah Lee Tarei, 25, and her partner Samuel Deane Fane, 26, are on trial in the High Court at Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

The jury in a double murder trial has heard a recorded phone call between Samuel Fane, and his brothers Cody and Anthony talking about the shooting and the motive behind it.

Samuel Deane Fane, 26,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.