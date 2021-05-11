Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Ōmanawa double murder trial: Witness says two men 'ruthlessly' fired shots into dead man's home

6 minutes to read
Armed police pictured at a cordon at the entrance to Ormsby Lane in the Kaimai Ranges, west of Tauranga. Photo / File

Armed police pictured at a cordon at the entrance to Ormsby Lane in the Kaimai Ranges, west of Tauranga. Photo / File

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

A witness in a double murder trial has described seeing two armed men "ruthlessly" firing shots into a converted shed where he then found two victims "bleeding out".

Crown witness Daniel de Martin told the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.