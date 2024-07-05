Two Auckland developers were well ahead of yesterday’s Government’ plans to ‘flood’ the market with housing.
The developers having beat Auckland Council trying to block their plans and won approval via the courts
Two Auckland developers were well ahead of yesterday’s Government’ plans to ‘flood’ the market with housing.
The developers having beat Auckland Council trying to block their plans and won approval via the courts and a Government agency to rezone land on the outskirts for tens of thousands of new homes.
If Housing Minister Chris Bishop thought he was announcing a masterstroke with Cabinet-approved plans to gazump the council, he’d already been beaten to that game by at least these two developers who have fought for some years to build.
The council tried to stop them from having rural or agricultural land - including a golf course - re-zoned for new town centres, reserves, precincts for retail, commercial and light industrial as well as for thousands of homes.
The two developers are:
The two schemes are Drury East and Beachlands South.
Mackenzie and Russell are well ahead of Bishop when it comes to schemes to build tens of thousands of more affordable homes on Auckland’s outskirts.
Their greenfield sites are in the city’s south and south-east and were used mainly for golf, grazing and horticulture previously.
Mackenzie says Kiwi’s Drury East site was not very productive for grazing anyway, unlike the prized red Pukekohe soils.
All up, those two men’s well-funded businesses own nearly 400ha of relatively flat agricultural land where entirely new town centres are being - or will be - built.
Best of all, their sites also have significant public transport links: A train station rising at Drury East while the Pine Harbour ferry service already services Beachlands South, although locals decry increased road congestion countered by Beachlands South which plans to improve parts.
DRURY EAST - WHAT IS IT?
Kiwi has already completed two successful years of earthworks on the relatively flat site.
New schools and possibly even a new regional hospital with its own train station are envisaged.
Once urban zonings are in place, Kiwi will sell its land to group house builders, with plans for 7000 homes accommodating about 19,000 people.
Kiwi then plans 5.8ha of office floorspace, 11ha of shops, up to 6000 jobs, bus interchange, provision for a regional hospital precinct, two primary schools and one secondary school, and 10ha of open space with a cycleway.
Mackenzie defers to the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health when it comes to the hospital and schools, but says a new regional hospital will be needed in the area in the next few years.
An independent panel of the Environmental Protection Authority granted East Drury’s fast-track resource consent application — a scheme the Government introduced to get through what was expected to be a Covid construction slowdown.
BEACHLANDS SOUTH - WHO ARE THEY?
Towards the sea, Beachlands South Limited Partnership fronted by Brett Russell comprises:
The 307ha of land rezoned only a few weeks ago is at 110 Jack Lachlan Dr and 620, 680, 682, 702, 712, 722, 732, 740, 746, 758 and 770 Whitford-Maraetai Rd.
The scheme proposed is:
Kiwi is more advanced with its plans than Beachlands.
But both aim to create new centres and housing in the live/work/play model of urban planning.
Both aim to retain many residents within their new town centres, to work as well as shop and use services in the areas they live in.
Schools and a new hospital would be a bonus.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.
Six things to watch for in new 6pm TV battle; Beacons Awards winners.