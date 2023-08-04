Voyager 2023 media awards

Kiwi Property’s grand vision for Drury East: Creating a new city the size of Napier in Auckland

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
Earthworks at Drury where Kiwi Property plans the new town centre.

“We’ve got a modest site office,” quips Drury development director David Schwartfeger, pulling off Fitzgerald Rd onto a shingled building site with two locked Portacoms.

Not far behind the twin relocatables, a fleet of Ross

