Earlier this month, the broadcaster announced proposals to close the 1News website in February 2025 as part of an effort to hit its $30 million savings target.

As well as this, it’s planned that TVNZ’s youth news site, Re: News, will focus solely on video storytelling.

Other proposals included consolidating some business areas to align with its strategy, outsourcing some areas across TVNZ’s content workflows and technology in financial year 2026 and invest in news on TVNZ+, establishing a new dedicated team for this function.

It also put forward plans for some roster pattern changes, creating a centre for data, analytics and AI as well as making a creative hub.

Media Insider was told on October 7 that a strategic proposal consultation document outlined that an outcome was expected by the end of this month, structural changes will then be put forward in the first week of November.

The document listed the proposal’s objectives were to increase revenue while reducing costs, deliver on TVNZ’s digital-plus strategy, and focus resources on creating digital audiences and revenue at a faster pace than broadcast is declining.

The changes come as TVNZ embarks on a five-year digital-first transformation, while also addressing the existing tough economic conditions affecting the media sector.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.