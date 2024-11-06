The entire Q+A team and some staff from the 1News website will be attending meetings later on Thursday as well.

TVNZ said the proposals include dis-establishing roles, reducing roles, and changing reporting lines.

Another TVNZ staff member told RNZ almost everyone at the company had been scheduled for a meeting.

“You’d almost find it harder to find someone that isn’t affected,” they said.

Last week TVNZ backtracked on its earlier decision to close its 1News website, saying it would retain a reduced version.

E tū union confirmed staff are being invited to individual and small group meetings.

Negotiation specialist Michael Wood said staff have been through a lot this year and were feeling worried about their jobs - and about TVNZ’s outsourcing plans.

A powerpoint slide that TVNZ chief executive Jodi O’Donnell showed staff last week said it was proposing to outsource some content workflow and technology areas from FY26 onwards.

The slide stated TVNZ had received a large amount of feedback from staff regarding proposed changes, and the executive team needed more time to consider the feedback before making decisions.

It said TVNZ had decided to defer a decision on the proposal to early December.

- RNZ