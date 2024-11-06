Advertisement
TVNZ reporters and camera operators called into meetings amid proposal to cut 50 jobs

RNZ
The company has proposed to get rid of 90 roles and create 41 new ones. Photo / RNZ, Marika Khabazi

By Lucy Xia of RNZ

TVNZ reporters and camera operators are among those being called to meetings on Thursday to hear more about the company’s plans to axe about 50 jobs in a bid to save $30 million.

The company has proposed to get rid of 90 roles and create 41 new ones.

Two staff members told RNZ camera operators are having meetings on Thursday morning. Reporters for the 6pm news bulletin will have meetings later in the afternoon.

They said the current proposal is to reduce four camera operators in Auckland, up to two in Christchurch and one in Wellington.

The entire Q+A team and some staff from the 1News website will be attending meetings later on Thursday as well.

TVNZ said the proposals include dis-establishing roles, reducing roles, and changing reporting lines.

Another TVNZ staff member told RNZ almost everyone at the company had been scheduled for a meeting.

“You’d almost find it harder to find someone that isn’t affected,” they said.

Last week TVNZ backtracked on its earlier decision to close its 1News website, saying it would retain a reduced version.

E tū union confirmed staff are being invited to individual and small group meetings.

Negotiation specialist Michael Wood said staff have been through a lot this year and were feeling worried about their jobs - and about TVNZ’s outsourcing plans.

A powerpoint slide that TVNZ chief executive Jodi O’Donnell showed staff last week said it was proposing to outsource some content workflow and technology areas from FY26 onwards.

The slide stated TVNZ had received a large amount of feedback from staff regarding proposed changes, and the executive team needed more time to consider the feedback before making decisions.

It said TVNZ had decided to defer a decision on the proposal to early December.

- RNZ

