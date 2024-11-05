TVNZ chief executive Jodi O'Donnell.

A source said proposals might include new titles, a reporting line change or, in the worst-case scenario, job losses.

“This will knock the wind out of people,” said the source, who predicted big changes across almost every business unit.

The source suggested TVNZ would be striving for comprehensive changes to avoid having to go through a similar exercise in another few months.

“They are going to try to avoid death by a thousand cuts.”

The source suggested the proposals to be unveiled this week would cover the majority of the $30m that TVNZ has said it needs to find on its balance sheet, either through cost cuts or increased revenue.

“We are entering into consultation with TVNZers this week around proposed structural changes to our business to deliver on our digital strategy and contribute to our $30m target,” said a TVNZ spokeswoman.

“Proposals will be provided to our people first, and so we won’t be commenting in the meantime.

“Our aim is to complete this process before the end of the year, but the timeline will be subject to feedback from TVNZers.”

Of strong public interest will be how TVNZ plans to continue to operate its news website, 1news.co.nz

As Media Insider reported in September and October, the state broadcaster had originally been planning to axe the website – it has backed down since on that drastic proposal, saying it now plans to retain it in some form.

That will have given digital staff some hope but just how many will be retained to produce and maintain written stories, video and audio content for the website remains to be seen.

TVNZ clearly still sees its digital streaming platform TVNZ+ as the future home for its digital news endeavours.

Just about every area of the business is under the spotlight, with the number of staff – which has dropped by more than 130 to a total of about 600 over the past 18 months – to be reduced further by the end of the year.

TVNZ has moved ultra carefully through this latest phase of restructuring, following its botched employment processes as it axed the Fair Go and Sunday shows and dozens of other roles earlier this year.

The latest changes come as TVNZ embarks on a five-year digital-first transformation, while also addressing the existing tough economic conditions affecting the media sector.

That has also been the backdrop to cutbacks this year at almost every major media organisation - including NZME, Stuff and MediaWorks - and the complete loss of Warner Bros Discovery’s news operation, Newshub.

Meanwhile, staff at another publicly owned broadcaster, Whakaata Māori (formerly Māori Television), will also hear their own fate in coming weeks.

Up to 25.5 fulltime-equivalent (FTE) roles are expected to go, as part of a proposed restructuring.

According to its 2023 annual report, 170 staff work at the organisation.

“The Wai Whakaata realignment process is currently ongoing,” a Whakaata Māori spokeswoman said yesterday.

“As part of our commitment to respectful employment practises and organisational transparency, we will finalise decisions and share them with our team before making public comments.

“Specifics on operational adjustments and roles will be available only once this process concludes, which we expect to be by the end of November.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.