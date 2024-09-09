Turners to buy digital vehicle repair platform My Auto Shop

The 'Tina from Turners' advertising campaign. The value of Turner's new investment in My Auto Shop was not disclosed.

By Nona Pelletier of RNZ

Car dealer Turners has filled a gap in its after-sales product line-up with a deal to buy half of digital vehicle repair platform My Auto Shop.

The value of the investment was not disclosed, but involved Trade Me and the My Auto Shop founders selling down part of their stakes, as well as a capital injection by Turners.

“Vehicle servicing and repairs is a $3 billion business in NZ and has been a gap in the Turners offering,” Turners chief executive Todd Hunter said.

“The investment was a great opportunity for Turners to broaden its relationship with customers.”