‘Trusted’ builders to certify their own work

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Building Minister Chris Penk are making changes to speed up house building. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Trusted builders and tradespeople will be able to sign off their own work, in the latest initiative from the Government to speed up house building.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk said the move would result in around 3000 homes being built each year without delays from approvals or inspections.

The Government is also setting a mandatory target to tackle building inspection wait times, requiring building consent authorities (BCAs) to complete 80% of inspections within three working days.

“Making it easier and more affordable to build would open the door to home ownership for more Kiwis and support growth and job creation in the construction sector,” Penk said.

