Taupō-based Trev Terry Marine had receivers appointed in February after the business defaulted on its debt obligations following a rapid expansion plan.
Receivers Neale Jackson and Natalie Burrett of CalibrePartners initially continued to trade the business before running a sale process.
However, that did not result in any viable offers for the business or individual branches, and while Trev Terry’s directors presented a refinancing proposal, the receivers decided to wind up the company at the end of May.
Trev Terry operated branches in Taupō, Kinloch, Tūrangi, Napier, Invercargill and Wānaka and had employed 67 staff at the time of receivership.
So far, no distributions have been made to the bank.
“The receivers are still in the process of realising assets, and it is too early to determine what may be available to BNZ. A shortfall is expected,” Jackson and Burrett said.
“Other creditors holding security over the company assets [mainly being financiers of individual boat inventory] have been paid $2.38m.”
Employees, whose preferential claims totalled $315,812, have been paid $305,500 in total.
Inland Revenue has put in a claim for $405,696 and the receivers said while they expected a distribution to be paid, it was too early to say how much that would be.
The receivers were paid remuneration of $539,389 and disbursements of $52,296 in the six months to August 22.
At the date of receivership, Trev Terry recorded approximately $1.99m of unsecured debt, which is not likely to be repaid.
“Based on the current information, there is an anticipated shortfall to the secured creditor. As such we do not anticipate there will be a distribution to unsecured creditors,” Jackson and Burrett said.