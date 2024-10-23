Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trev Terry Marine receivership: Grim outlook for creditors owed $16m, including BNZ

Duncan Bridgeman
By
NZME Business Managing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The Napier site of Trev Terry Marine. The Taupō-based company bought Napier firm Firman Marine in late 2022 but fell into receivership in February this year. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Napier site of Trev Terry Marine. The Taupō-based company bought Napier firm Firman Marine in late 2022 but fell into receivership in February this year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Heavy losses are expected for creditors of a family-owned boat business that collapsed owing more than $16 million.

Taupō-based Trev Terry Marine had receivers appointed in February after the business defaulted on its debt obligations following a rapid expansion plan.

Receivers Neale Jackson and Natalie Burrett of Calibre

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business