Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Trev Terry Marine creditors include BNZ, Wells Fargo - boat company owes $16.6m

Duncan Bridgeman
By
NZME Business Managing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The Napier site of Trev Terry Marine, which is trading on in receivership in the hope a buyer will be found. The Taupō-based company bought Napier firm Firman Marine in late 2022. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Napier site of Trev Terry Marine, which is trading on in receivership in the hope a buyer will be found. The Taupō-based company bought Napier firm Firman Marine in late 2022. Photo / Paul Taylor

A family-owned boat business placed in receivership owes $16.58 million to creditors, including two major banks and numerous marine equipment suppliers.

Taupō-based Trev Terry Marine went into receivership on February 23, with Neale Jackson and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business