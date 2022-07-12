Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Travel squeeze: When Aviation Security pinch point at Auckland Airport will ease

5 minutes to read
Travel has surged back as illness and bad weather hits airports and airlines. Photo / Dean Purcell

Travel has surged back as illness and bad weather hits airports and airlines. Photo / Dean Purcell

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Lines to get through security at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal are growing as work on installing new screening technology stretches into the school holidays.

The airport's carparks are also nearing capacity and today it said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.