Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Travel squeeze: Airmageddon at Heathrow could hit Kiwi travellers

4 minutes to read
Travellers queue at security at Heathrow Airport in London. Photo / AP

Travellers queue at security at Heathrow Airport in London. Photo / AP

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Emirates is refusing to cut its flights into London's Heathrow Airport, which has told airlines it will restrict the number of passengers it handles until mid-September.

Travel agents here are uncertain how Kiwi travellers will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.