Hyoumankind Go Pillows are small for travel but can be used at home. Photo / Supplied

Travel is booming, and so is demand for a specially designed New Zealand-made luxury pillow – silk or linen covered and selling online for $229 and up.

Steph Wyborn, the founder and chief executive of the company that sells Go Pillows, says they are specifically aimed at the top end of the market.

Customers can choose their cover from a 100 per cent pure linen, silk or a hydrotex water-resistant fabric. They’re not in the same market as the one-trip wonders.

“The price point is different and that’s obvious,” says Wyborn. “We’re working towards sustainability because we’ve got one pillow that is right to use all the time — it’s not a typical throwaway.”

She says she got input from medical, technical and beauty experts, got to know more than she thought was possible about the properties of foam, and is now optimistic about pushing into other countries.

The pillows are small, about 30cm by 33cm and about 12cm high along the leading edge, and weigh just 700 grams. They’re made by Sleepyhead in Auckland and there is potential to manufacture in Australia, one of the countries Wyborn is hoping to expand into.

The small family-owned business, Hyoumankind, is in talks with a high-end retailer in Britain, a beauty and appearance business in Germany and a travel business in Australia for the pillows. Wyborn says the business is considering getting a big investor on board to fund growth.

While she can’t disclose numbers, it has sold thousands of pillows as travel has bounced back strongly. The pandemic, while putting a halt to travel, wasn’t all bad for business. More people working at home needed better support for posture in unfamiliar home offices, and it was also a go-to pillow for people who weren’t necessarily travelling.

“And we’ve seen ever since Covid, people have become really aware of their health and they’re willing to pay for it.”

Wyborn sells primarily through Hyoumankind’s website, Air NZ’s Airpoints store and at Smith & Caughey’s. “We do have a number of high-end stockists such as in the Four Seasons Spa in Whistler, Canada, and in world award-winning Aro Ha Wellness Retreat in Queenstown, Maruia River Retreat, Nelson and Gwinganna in Australia.”

Hyoumankind founder Steph Wyborn. Photo / Supplied

Experience in the travel industry, including four years as an Ansett NZ flight attendant, had given Wyborn a good grounding in what travellers need.

“It was always my vision to work with an airline, with cabin crew and with anyone that travelled, because I think whether you fly business class or you’re in economy, you may need back support.

“It’s about taking the pillow that you normally sleep on with you, because your body is not changing its shape when you’re trying to sleep on an aircraft or a hotel.”

Wyborn has been knocking on doors at airlines for several years and some cabin crew had ordered the pillows and were trialling them, not only for crew rest but when they’re sleeping in unfamiliar beds.

Sleeping on it

Wyborn had her lightbulb moment over a decade ago when she was wondering why she wasn’t feeling rested after sleep and discussed the problem on a weekend away with friends, whose sleep positions were causing them problems too.

“I had been waking up really uncomfortable myself for a long time and it wasn’t just physical. I realised that it was the way we were sleeping – unsupported.”

She went home and got to work. “I get passionate about things and particularly about a product that helps people because that’s my thing.”

She tried every type of pillow she could get her hands and head on, but realised there was a gap in the market.

Next came a lot of trial and error. “I tried every type of pillow that you could have, figuring out what was most comfortable because there’s quite a science to it.” She carved up foam on her kitchen bench and it took 16 versions to get to the Go Pillow as it is now.

“Its contoured front and centre cradles your head while you sleep for a consistent position all night for your best sleep. This encourages you to stay still while sleeping, discouraging tossing and turning, which results in a restless sleep.” The Go Travel Bag, which also took some time to develop, is designed without buckles or Velcro, so it is smooth.

Wyborn worked with appearance specialists and has found the best sleep position to prevent wrinkles is to sleep on your back. But if you do sleep on your slide, the Go-Pillow’s design still supports you by tilting the face slightly up to the traditional “squishing”.

The company also sells a large back sleep pillow with raised side supports for those recovering from injuries or surgery.

Wyborn said she looked to another ubiquitous product for inspiration, “when I was second-guessing myself early on in the piece”. She thought about the water bottle — “who would have thought 10 years ago that we’d all be walking around with water bottles? If the water bottle can do it, another basic need is a pillow, right?”





What’s in demand elsewhere

The most popular trending gear for travellers in the British summer has been identified by MoneyTransfers.com. It used Google Trends data to assess eight of the top trending travel gadgets and accessories for 2023.

1. AirTags (212k searches)

Apple AirTags are the summer must-have, garnering over 200,000 searches every month.

Attach this tracking device to your luggage, passport, or anything else you want to keep tabs on, and let your smartphone guide you to its location with ease. It’s no wonder that the Air Tag has become a hot item, with travellers eagerly embracing its convenience and reliability. Pop one of these in your suitcase and you can track your luggage in real time.

2. Packing cubes (73k searches)

Packing cubes have been in the secret arsenal of well-seasoned travellers for years, and that’s no different in 2023. With different sizes and compartments, these cubes help you optimise your packing space and effortlessly find what you need. Join the growing tribe of savvy travellers who swear by packing cubes for a stress-free journey.

3. Neck fan (66k searches)

Portable neck fans are an interesting travel gadget to be trending this European summer, and yet searches for these handy items are up 83 per cent month-on-month. These futuristic-looking gadgets wrap around the back of your neck and blow a cool breeze directly into your face — they look a bit like headphones when you’re wearing them around your neck.

Moneytansfers.com chief executive Johnathan Merry said neck fans are undoubtedly the hottest growing travel gadget trend this summer.

“It appears that the increasing temperatures are something many tourists are looking to avoid this year — with these smart travel accessories offering the perfect cooling escape from high temperatures.”

4. Travel pillow (57k searches)

Long journeys no longer have to be synonymous with uncomfortable sleep. Travel pillows remain a staple travel essential for a reason. This cosy essential provides much-needed neck support, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on your destination.

5. Trip Planner AI (25k searches)

Your own personal travel assistant, available at your fingertips. That’s exactly what an AI trip planner brings to the table. Powered by artificial intelligence, this innovative gadget takes the stress out of trip planning by curating customised itineraries, suggesting must-visit attractions and providing real-time travel information.

6. Travel-size perfume (8.7k searches)

This trending summer essential is likely to be popular as more travellers increasingly opt for carry-on luggage instead of paying extra for cabin bags and the extra inconvenience that comes with it.

7. Portable bottle warmer (17k searches)

Portable bottle warmers are another unexpected contender as one of the trending summer gadgets. A portable bottle warmer is a game-changer for parents, making sure your baby’s milk or formula is always at the perfect temperature.

8. Travel charger (20k searches)

One particularly popular charger this summer is the Snap Wireless charger — a lightweight, compact gadget that’s capable of wirelessly charging three devices at once.



