Transtasman boost: New Jetstar Auckland-Brisbane flight from $229

Jetstar is starting four times a week services from Auckland to Brisbane. Photo / Supplied

Jetstar will operate new direct flights from Auckland to Brisbane just in time for next year’s Easter school holidays with fares starting from just $229 one way.

The flights will be a welcome boost to capacity on the Tasman where a shortage of supply and high demand has pushed some one-way fares over $1000.

The Jetstar flights will operate four times a week.

Flights will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft and more than 70,000 seats a year will be added to the Tasman.

The first return flight will take off on Monday March 27. Air New Zealand flights operating that day start at $365 for a seat only.

Jetstar Group chief executive Stephanie Tully said it was exciting to launch a new route that expanded Jetstar’s transtasman network.

“This is the first time we’ve offered direct flights between Auckland and Brisbane, and we’re confident this new return service will be extremely popular with our customers,” she said.

“Queensland is home to one of the largest populations of Kiwi expats in Australia which means getting home to see family and friends will now be easier and more affordable for many New Zealanders.”

The airline expects demand for air travel to continue to grow in 2023.

Auckland Airport’s General Manager Customer and Aeronautical Commercial, Scott Tasker, said the service was wonderful news for transtasman travellers.

“From the tropical north to the beaches of the Gold Coast, Queensland offers an exceptional travel experience – one that Kiwis have always loved.”

This is the second international new route to be announced by Jetstar this month after announcing flights between Sydney and Rarotonga in the Cook Islands which are set to begin from June next year. Its New Zealand domestic network remains well below pre-pandemic levels though.

The flights are subject to regulatory approval.



