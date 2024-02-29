Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tourism spending edges towards pre-pandemic level but there’s speed bumps to full recovery

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
The pandemic pause in tourism growth has eased pressure on visitor hot spots. Photo / Mike Scott

The pandemic pause in tourism growth has eased pressure on visitor hot spots. Photo / Mike Scott

New Zealand’s tourism sector is recovering strongly from the shock of the pandemic but the pool of potential overseas visitors has fallen.

Figures to March last year show a strong recovery in spending by domestic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business