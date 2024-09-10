Overseas tourist arrival numbers were up slightly in July compared to the same month a year earlier.

Stats NZ today said 221,800 overseas tourists arrived in July, an increase of 8000 from the same time last year.

The biggest increases were in arrivals from Australia and China, but US visitor numbers were down compared to July 2023.

Half of all the overseas tourists who arrived in July were from Australia.

Stats NZ said last year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup coincided with a boost in arrivals from the US.