Updated

Rotorua Canopy Tours on two alternatives to the tourist levy hike

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button says a user-pays system on all major nature tourism could be split into two tiers, one for international visitors and another for locals. Photo / Andrew Warner

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The international tourism levy will increase from $35 to $100 from October.
  • The levy goes towards maintaining public services utilised by tourists.
  • International visitors spent more than $11 billion in the year to March 2024.

Paul Button is Rotorua Canopy Tours’ general manager.

OPINION

There has been a small uproar from the tourism industry in response to the Government’s tripling of the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism

