Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tourism New Zealand's Rene de Monchy warns Australian visitor return no quick fix for battered sector

7 minutes to read
Tourism NZ campaign in Abel Tasman National Park. Video / 100% Pure New Zealand

Tourism NZ campaign in Abel Tasman National Park. Video / 100% Pure New Zealand

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

New Zealand's tourism industry starts a long recovery after two brutal years, with borders opening tomorrow for vaccinated Australian visitors.

A tourism leader says the return of Australians - this country's biggest market pre-pandemic -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.