Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tourism New Zealand boss Stephen England-Hall says freedom campers not all the same

4 minutes to read
'They s*** in our waterways': Tourism Minister Stuart Nash takes aim at freedom campers instead urging a focus on attracting high-spending visitors. Video / Guy Williams / ODT
Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Outgoing Tourism New Zealand head Stephen-England Hall says the country has to be careful not to lump all freedom campers together.

He has a new job as head of Queenstown's Wayfare group of tourism businesses

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.