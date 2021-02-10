Top law firm Bell Gully names three new partners for 2021

Photo / File

One of New Zealand's big three law firms has named a specialist banking and finance lawyer and two senior litigators as new partners.

Along with the new partners, Bell Gully, which is headquartered in Auckland, also announced five senior associates and a special counsel for 2021.

Jennifer Gunser, a specialist banking and finance lawyer, and experienced litigators Blair Keown and Kirsty Dobbs are the new partners.

"The firm's market-leading litigation and financial services teams continue to be very busy and these appointments reflect the firm's strength in these areas," Bell Gully chair Andrew Petersen said in a statement today.

Petersen was also appointed as the firm's new chair and takes over from Anna Buchly, who has stepped down after nearly three years in the role to resume full-time practice.

He was the firm's projects and real estate department leader and is recognised as one of the top real estate lawyers in the country.

Katie Dow, who has a track record advising on managed funds products, superannuation schemes and financial services law, was promoted to special counsel.

Five senior associate promotions were also given to Jasmine Cunard​, Jan Chen, Mathew Brown​, Toa Vulangi​ and Sarah McFetridge​.