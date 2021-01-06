Website of the Year

Business

Millions of dollars and scandal: Five business and political court cases to follow in 2021

Business leaders and former MPs are due to stand trial this year. Photo / 123rf

Sam Hurley
New Zealand Herald business journalist

Scandal and alleged fraud, here are five of the biggest business and political court cases to read about in 2021.

The new year brings new beginnings but also some legacy business issues for the courts to deal with.

NZ First Foundation donations and two mystery accused

Two people charged in the NZ First Foundation case

