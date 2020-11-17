Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Senior Unitec manager Kimberley Gupwell steals more than $100,000 of taxpayer money for fashion, beauty products and Uber Eats

5 minutes to read

Former Unitec senior manager Kimberley Gupwell was sentenced for her fraud yesterday in the Auckland District Court. Photo / Sam Hurley

Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

A former senior manager at the Unitec Institute of Technology spent more than $100,000 of taxpayer money on fashion, beauty products, holidays, entertainment, and Uber Eats.

The Herald can today reveal Kimberley Gupwell's nearly three

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.