“Ultimately, a balance must be found between supporting entities to disclose, while systems, processes and data quality improve over time,” Mackenzie said.
The XRB is developing options for transitional adjustments to the regime.
This includes looking at what possible arrangements might be put in place to ease certain disclosure and assurance requirements to allow time for improvements in data availability and quality.
A formal consultation document outlining options will be published with a limited period for feedback so that any possible changes can be implemented by the end of the year.
Early this month, PwC said more NZX-listed companies were starting to discuss the impact of climate change in their financial reports.
The consultancy looked into NZX 50 March 2024 reporting stocks - the second wave to mandatorily prepare climate-related disclosures (CRD) in compliance with standards the XRB issued after they became effective in January 2023.
“We are starting to see a bit more discussion about climate impact in the financials,” PwC chair-elect and chief risk and reputation officer Karen Shires said at the time.
