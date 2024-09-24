Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

XRB may change NZ’s climate reporting standards

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The XRB is looking at changing some climate change reporting standards required of big public and private entitites.

The XRB is looking at changing some climate change reporting standards required of big public and private entitites.

The External Reporting Board (XRB) - an independent Crown entity responsible for establishing New Zealand’s financial reporting strategy - has said it will look at adjusting the country’s climate reporting standards.

The board said it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business