The XRB is looking at changing some climate change reporting standards required of big public and private entitites.

The External Reporting Board (XRB) - an independent Crown entity responsible for establishing New Zealand’s financial reporting strategy - has said it will look at adjusting the country’s climate reporting standards.

The board said it will publish a consultation document exploring options for transitional adjustments to the standards, which are aimed at supporting the allocation of capital towards activities consistent with a transition to a low-emissions, climate-resilient future.

Chief executive April Mackenzie said the move was in response to feedback from climate reporting entities (CREs) - a range of public and private-sector organisations.

“With the first wave of climate statements now published by many entities, we’re pleased with the overall level of effort made to meet the objectives of the climate standards,” Mackenzie said.