Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Are New Zealand's suppression laws outdated in wake of Grace Millane murder case?

7 minutes to read
Grace Millane's murderer Jesse Kempson faced two further trials for violent sexual offending against two other women.
Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

The integrity of New Zealand's justice system appears to be under threat.

Months before Grace Millane was murdered and Google's startling email to Kiwi users announced who her accused killer was, the Herald predicted and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.