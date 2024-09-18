Watch: Rocket Lab’s spectacular abort after engines fire

Voices on the comms radio can be heard on the livestream saying “auto-abort sequence” and “fire suppression systems active”.

The question: “Please confirm stage 1 and stage 2 umbilicals are engaged,” is answered with “Working on getting stage 1 umbilical re-engaged”.

Founder and chief executive Peter Beck posted about 11.50am: “Just an abort triggered by a piece of ground support equipment not reaching its target in the allocated time. We like everything on the ground to be just as happy as everything in the sky”.

Rocket Lab followed up with a post saying: “During ignition at T-0, Electron’s flight computer aborted on a ground systems sensor trigger and safely shut down the engines. Electron, the launch pad, and Kineis’ payload all remain healthy”.

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket was set to launch five satellites for Kineis, a French firm building a global IoT (internet-of-things) network. It aims to offer satellite connectivity for internet-connected devices anywhere in the world.

If successful, it would have been Rocket Lab’s 53rd launch.

Rocket Lab said it would not attempt another launch today as Kinéis Killed The RadIOT Star required an instantaneous launch at 11am.

The firm usually has a window of several hours when air, sea and spaceways are clear to reach a desired low-Earth orbit.

