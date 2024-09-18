- The Commerce Commission is filing criminal charges against The Warehouse over potentially dangerous children’s toys.
- The charges involve “Roo Crew Take-Apart Vehicle Toys”, which the Commission believes pose a choking hazard.
- The Warehouse has issued a voluntary recall and consumers are urged to return the toys for a refund.
The Commerce Commission is filing criminal charges against The Warehouse after it “raised the alarm” over potentially dangerous children’s toys.
The charges are for supplying and selling “Roo Crew Take-Apart Vehicle Toys”, which the Commission believes present a choking hazard for young children.
Principal compliance adviser Grant McIntosh said the commission was concerned about the risk these toys, which have been sold at stores since March 2021, could pose to small children.
“Businesses cannot avoid their responsibility under the Fair Trading Act by simply labelling toys for children over 3 if the toy is designed or marketed for use by younger children,” McIntosh said.