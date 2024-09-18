GDP: How far did the economy slump?

Regardless, GDP has continued to go backwards on a per capita basis.

Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon has described the past year as one long “rolling maul of recession where one-quarter of flat or slightly negative growth has merged seamlessly into another”.

The RBNZ has already forecast that the country will be in recession again, with another contraction expected in the current third quarter, but Westpac’s Gordon saw some signs of growth returning.

“Our forecast is now slightly stronger than the -0.5% that the Reserve Bank expected [for the second quarter] in its August Monetary Policy Statement, though if our forecast proves correct, it’s unlikely that it would influence the RBNZ’s thinking much,” Gordon said.

Westpac is picking a contraction of 0.4% today.

ANZ has the most upbeat forecast for the GDP data, picking just a 0.1% contraction.

“While our forecast is well above the RBNZ’s August MPS forecast, it’s certainly not strong in any sense of the word,” economist Henry Russell said.

There was plenty of uncertainty surrounding the forecast, he said.

Today’s GDP data wasn’t likely to be a game-changer for the monetary policy outlook, either way.

“Even in the case of an upward surprise, economic momentum is likely to still be soft enough to be consistent with rising spare capacity and falling inflation,” he said.

“On the other side, a material downward surprise would need to be weighed against a rapidly shifting outlook now that interest rates are falling.”

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003. To sign up to his weekly newsletter, click on your user profile at nzherald.co.nz and select “My newsletters”. For a step-by-step guide, click here.