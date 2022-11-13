Voyager 2022 media awards
TikTok opens NZ office, starts hiring - just as Meta and Twitter cut back

Chris Keall
Image / 123rf

Laid-off Twitter and Facebook staff have a new employment option.

TikTok has opened an Auckland office, and will hire a dozen staff over the next few months.

The fast-growing social media giant, run by managers

