Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'There is no need to panic': Electricity industry takes first steps to prepare for shortages

7 minutes to read
According to one analyst, the Huntly Power Station is expected to burn 1 million tonnes of coal over four months. Photo / Doug Sherring

According to one analyst, the Huntly Power Station is expected to burn 1 million tonnes of coal over four months. Photo / Doug Sherring

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

New Zealand's electricity system is taking steps to prepare for the risk of conservation measures, with Energy Minister Megan Woods acknowledging soaring wholesale prices are putting some companies in jeopardy.

Transpower has begun publishing daily

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.